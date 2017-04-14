Two dead one arrested in Knox County crash

Two Greene County men died in a northern Knox County crash that happened Thursday morning.

Indiana State Police report it was at 9:31-am on US 41 at Old 41 near Oaktown. Killed were 70-year-old Stephen Hines and 63 year old Ricky Hackle both of Jasonville.

Officers say that Hackle was driving an ’04 Yukon south on 41 while 30-year-old Anyeli Comacho of Oaktown was driving a Dodge Grand Caravan west. She failed to yield the right of way to Hackle and the two vehicles collided. The Yukon rolled ejecting Hackle and Hines. One died at the scene the other was taken to Good Sam in Vincennes where he later died. Comacho was taken to Good Sam and treated for injuries and was arrested for never having a driver’s license and cited for failure to yield.