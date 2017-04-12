New requirements proposed for Illinois teacher licenses

Dale Righter’s bill would offer a third way to get a license…

Rural school districts struggling to find good teachers to hire would see a much larger pool of applicants, under legislation sponsored by State Senator Dale Righter. Right now, students seeking a career in teaching must score at least 22 on their ACT test or 1110 on their SAT test, or pass the Academic Proficiency (TAP)/Basic Skills test in order to receive their teaching license. Righter’s Senate Bill 1123 would add a third way students could receive their teaching licenses – through a minimum grade point average of 3.0 out of a 4.0 scale in the core education curriculum classes at the universities they attend. Righter says he hopes action is taken on Senate Bill 1123 when lawmakers return to Springfield April 25th.