(AP) Illinois Governor announces re-election

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is launching the first official campaign tour of his re-election bid as Democrats line up to try to defeat him in 2018.

Rauner kicks off a two-day, multi-stop swing Tuesday morning in suburban Chicago. Other stops will include a Springfield rally Tuesday night and Wednesday visits in southern Illinois.

The tour comes as Rauner’s approval ratings have sagged amid a record state budget stalemate.

His campaign says Rauner wants to take a message directly to voters that he’s working hard and still determined to “deliver real change.”

Several Democrats have announced bids, including state Sen. Daniel Biss, businessman Chris Kennedy, Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar (a-MAY-a puh-WAHR’) and billionaire J.B. Pritzker.

Democrats have criticized Rauner throughout his term for focusing more on campaigning than solving Illinois’ problems.