Knox County Weekend Arrests

Sunday at 7:45pm at 10th and Church. She was arrested on a Knox County warrant for maintaining a common nuisance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

-A Sunday afternoon investigation at 271 North 10th Apartment 7 in Vincennes resulted in the arrest of 34 year old Chad Risley of Vincennes. He’s charged with theft, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. The arrest took place at 4:30-pm.

-A Knox County Sheriff’s Department investigation Sunday led to burglary and possession of meth charges against 31-year-old Sidney Gordon. He was jailed at 11:43-am yesterday.

-At 6:15 am on Sunday, Vincennes officers investigated a domestic battery incident at 130 South 22nd. 26-year-old Emily Fuentes was charged with Level 6 Felony Domestic Battery.

-At 4:40 on Saturday Vincennes Police arrested 18-year-old Zachary Woolsey on a warrant at 801 Dewolfe Street. The charges were residential entry and possession of meth and paraphernalia.

-Vincennes police were called to the 500 block of Hart at just before 11 Saturday night on a drug complaint. 18-year-old Liam J. Murphy was charged with visiting a common nuisance. State Police assisted VPD in the arrest.

-At just before midnight Saturday, Vincennes police took 60-year-old Cornelius Tims into custody in the 800 block of Busseron. He’s charged with resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Click here for mugshots