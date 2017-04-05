Knox County Arrest reports

-Vincennes police served an arrest warrant in the 10 block of South 21st Street at half past midnight. 30-year-old Joshua M. Cochran of Vincennes was wanted on probation violation warrants for misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and reckless driving.

-At just after 9 last night, Vincennes Police arrested a Bridgeport, Illinois man on a state warrant for escape. 26-year-old Steven T. Richardville was picked up in the 1100 block of DeWolfe Street in Vincennes. The US Marshal Service assisted VPD in the arrest.

-Vincennes officers went to Maple Park Apartments at 3:15 yesterday on a trespassing complaing. They arrested 34-year-old Vanessa Benjaimin for criminal trespass.

-Yesterday morning just before 5-am, three people were arrested in Vincennes on drug charges. Police made a traffic stop at 8th and Buntin and arrested 34-year-old Michael Cox of Vincennes for dealing marijuana and visiting a common nuisance, 33-year-old Jessica Juian for possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance… and 22-year-old Alicia Stephen os Bridgeport, Illinois for possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

