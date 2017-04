-A Lawrenceville man was arrested on multiple charges. Lawrenceville Police charged 20 year-old Michael Chappell with theft and criminal damage to property. Chappell was also wanted in Knox County on a traffic offense. He was taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

– St. Francisville Police arrested a Vincennes man on a theft charge. 35 year-old Adam Cronk was charged with theft under $300. Cronk was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and later released on his own recognizance.