Thomas L. Bush, Jr., 88, of Vincennes, passed away April 14, 2017, at BridgePointe Health Campus.

Tom was the business manager of the Vincennes Community School Corporation from 1968 – 1992. He served as a police commissioner for the city of Vincennes from August 29, 1977 to March 8, 1980. Honorably discharged as a PFC from the Indiana National Guard on December 14, 1954, he was in Company G, 293rd Infantry. Tom attended Community United Methodist Church.

Born October 5, 1928, in Lafayette, IN, he was the son of Rev. Thomas L. and Irene (Green) Bush. His parents; his wife, Betty Lou (Rumer) Bush whom he married July 30, 1950 and who passed away October 9, 2013; and his sister, Ruth Kent, preceded him.

Surviving are his daughters, Karen Wilber and her husband, Stanley, of Foley, Alabama, and Debra Davis of Cedar Rapids, IA, and three grandchildren.

Friends may visit with his family from 10:00 – 12:00 on Friday, at Goodwin Funeral Home. The funeral will begin at 12:00, and interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

