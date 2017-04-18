Some Vincennes residents may eligible for housing rehabilitation dollars

In a press release, the Southern Indiana Development Commission announces that the city of Vincennes will apply for owner occupied housing rehabilitation funds from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

If awarded, the grant will provide rehabilitation for low and moderate income homes. The city is targeting 20% of the housing assistance toward the disabled. The city will accept applications from any resident with the corporate limits. You must own the house and be living in the house in order to be eligible. Single wide trailers are not eligible nor are houses being bought on contract. The properly must be covered by homeowners insurance and cannot be located in a 100 year floodplain. Assistance is based on household size and income.

Persons wishing to apply, can do so from 10 to 4 pm today at the Vincennes City Council Chambers and again April 26 from 1 to 7 pm. The chambers are located at 201 Vigo Street. You will need to bring a copy of your recorded deed and proof of insurance.