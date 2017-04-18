Marion Susan Brinkman, age 65 of Bridgeport, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at the United Methodist Village-North Campus in Lawrenceville.

She was born in Vincennes, IN on November 12, 1951 to Richard Marion Lukens and his wife Margaret Blacketer Lukens. She had married Odie Brinkman, and he preceded her in death on November 28, 2003.

Susan was a long time member of the Bridgeport Free Methodist Church, was a homemaker to her family, had worked at many local nursing homes as a nurse’s aide, and also worked in private home healthcare.

Surviving family includes: three sons- Jason Lukens and his wife Terri of Germany where he is stationed with the United States Air Force, Aaron Lukens and his wife Amanda of Sumner, and Allen Brinkman of Mt. Sterling: four sisters- Deb Rhinehart and husband Richard of Bridgeport, Beverly Tresise and her husband Allen of Lawrenceville, Lois Earnst and her husband Tom of Bridgeport, and Theresa Greene and her husband Dwayne of Lawrenceville: five grandchildren- Gage, Peyton, Shelbi, Ford, and Patience: and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents- Richard and Margaret Lukens: her husband- Odie Brinkman: one son- Albert Brinkman: and one grandson- Keifer Cole Lukens.

A funeral service for Susan Brinkman will be held at Cunningham Funeral Home in Bridgeport. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday evening, April 19, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Bridgeport City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has named Good Samaritan Hospice or the Bridgeport Free Methodist Church as the recipients of memorial contributions. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.cunninghamfuneralhomes.com.