Foghat part of Illinois State Fair lineup

The Classic rock group Foghat and country music star Brad Paisley have been added to this year’s Illinois State Fair lineup.

Fair officials on Monday announced Paisley will return to the grandstand on Aug. 13. Since he last played the fair in 2005, Paisley has won several Grammy Awards and is now a member of the Grand Ole Opry Hall of Fame.

Foghat is best known for the hit song “Slow Ride.” The group will play a free show on Aug. 10 for all fairgoers who paid admission at the state fairgrounds gate.

Acapella group Pentatonix will perform on Aug. 12.