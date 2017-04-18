Daily jail report from Knox County

KNOX ARRESTS

-At just before 2 this morning, Vincennes Police served 2 arrest warrants in the 700 block of Buntin Street. 36-year-old Timothy Burgess of Vincennes was wanted in Knox County and Lawrence County, Illinois for failure to appear.

-Vincennes Police served an arrest warrant at 8:-06 last night at 601 Old Wheatland Road. 31-year-old Robert Michael James of Bridgeport, Illinois was wanted on a Knox County Superior Court 2 Bench Warrant.

21-year-old Brent Allen Roark of Vincennes was arrested at 1325 Church Street in Vincennes at 7:30 last night. He was wanted for failure to appear in court for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and contempt of court.

-Bicknell Police arrested 37-year-old Catrina Yates yesterday. She’s charged with operating while intoxicated and obstruction of justice. She was jailed at 10-am Monday morning.

Mugshots