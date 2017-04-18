(AP) Damage to park after Cubs rally displaces softball teams

Many of Chicago’s recreational softball teams have been displaced from lakefront fields because of damage from a World Series celebration last year.

The Chicago Tribune reports massive crowds of Cubs fans that gathered in Grant Park for the November rally left parts of the park along Lake Michigan unusable.

The head of Chicago Sport and Social Club says adult recreational softball league games have been moved to other city parks in the meantime.

The team has to pay nearly $400,000 for restoration of the park. Repairs include laying sod where grass was missing, aeration and the addition of topsoil and sand.

Chicago hosted the parade and rally to celebrate the team’s first World Series championship since 1908.