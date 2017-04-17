Weekend arrests from Knox County

-At just after midnight, Vincennes Police were called on a harassment complaint to the 300 block of Broadway. There, they arrested 37-year-old Eric Tyler Wilson of Vincennes for invasion of privacy.

-Vincennes police made a drunk driving arrest at 1:20 Sunday morning. 34-year-old Patrick Andre Henry of Houston, Texas was jailed for operating while intoxicated with endangerment, and reckless driving. He’s also charged with operating while never licensed. VU Police assisted Vincennes officers in the arrest.

-A domestic incident in Vincennes resulted in the charges against 50-year-old Frederick Eugene Smeltzer of Vincennes. He was arrested at 10:30 Saturday night in the 300 block of Shelby. He faces a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

-Bicknell Police arrested 27 year old Kelly White for possession of marijuana Saturday. He was jailed just before midnight Saturday.

-26-year-old James Haley arrested on a failure to appear warrant over the weekend.

-Saturday 43-year-old Steven Miley was jailed for failure to appear Saturday.