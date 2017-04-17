Local man arrested in Daviess County, IN

A Lawrenceville man was jailed in Washington, Indiana over the weekend.

At 4:12 Sunday afternoon, authorities received a report of a window broken at the Hydrant Bar. Police learned who the possible suspect was and followed leads to the Angle Inn, but he was not located there . At 8:15pm last night, a caller reported someone tried to enter their residence. The subject was said to be intoxicated. 39-year-old Chad Harrington of Lawrenceville, Illinois was arrested for burglary, theft and criminal mischief. He was the suspect in the incident at the Hydrant.