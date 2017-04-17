Charlene Bach, 81, of Lawrenceville, Illinois passed away Friday, April 14, 2017 at the Lodge of the Wabash in Vincennes, Indiana.

She was born September 3, 1935 in Bridgeport, Illinois, the daughter of Raymond and Agnes (Leighty) Moore. She married Merle E. Bach on September 26, 1964 and he preceded her in death on July 23, 2015.

Charlene was a nurse at Richland Memorial Hospital, Deewood Nursing Home in Sumner, and then retired from Lawrence County Memorial Hospital. She was a member of and pianist at Pleasant Ridge Christian Church, and a former member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Her hobbies included sewing and crocheting.

Preceding her in death was her husband.

Survivors include her two sons, Michael Bach and wife, Ginny, of Lawrenceville, Illinois and Ronald ‘Jay’ Stevenson of Lawrenceville, Illinois; three daughters, Terri Carr of Macon, Illinois, Nicki Stevenson of Lawrenceville, Illinois, and Janis ‘Jan’ Coffman of Corpus Christi, Texas; one brother, Jerry Moore of California; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She finished her nightshift and went home to sleep.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 12:00 PM at the Emmons-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, Illinois. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Lawrenceville City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Charlene’s memory may be made to Pleasant Ridge Christian Church.