(AP) Rauner’s proposed cuts show difficulty in reducing spending

While pressure grows on Gov. Bruce Rauner to identify where he would cut state spending, an Associated Press analysis shows that much more cutting would be needed to make a real difference.

The AP reviewed the Republican governor’s latest annual fiscal plan released in February. It found at least 40 programs Rauner wants to eliminate or curtail.

Altogether they represent only $242 million in savings. That’s one-half of 1 percent of what Illinois spends in a year.

Democrats controlling the Legislature have stalemated with Rauner for two years over tackling a $5 billion deficit and $13 billion in past-due bills.

Rauner budget director Scott Harry tells the AP that the governor wants to reduce spending on services that benefit only one area or a limited number of taxpayers. He wants greater statewide impact.