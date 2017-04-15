Olney woman killed in Indiana crash

Gibson County, Indiana authorities say an Olney, Illinois woman was killed in  yesterday morning’s fatal accident on State Road 64 near Gibson County Road 800-west. It happened about 5:30-am.

Accident investigators report that a Red 1992 Buick Passenger car driven by 37 year old Robert L. Christie Junior of Bellmont, Illinois was westbound and crossed the center line.  He hit an eastbound 2000 Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Amanda J. Leonard of Olney, Illinois.  She died at the scene.  Christie was transported to Gibson General Hospital in Princeton by ambulance and later flown to an Evansville Hospital.

 

 