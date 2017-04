KNOX COUNTY ARRESTS

-Vincennes Police investigated an incident yesterday afternoon in the 2300 block of North 6th. 26-year-old Taren S. Hall of Sullivan was arrested for disorderly conduct and theft. Both counts are misdemeanors. Hall was booked into the Knox County Jail after the 2:30pm incident.

-Ashley Brand, 28 was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department yesterday on a failure to appear warrant. She was booked in at just before 5-pm.

Knox County Mugshots