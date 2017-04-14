(Olney IL) Man in a wheelchair hit by semi

A man being pushed in a wheel chair was killed Thursday evening in Olney when he was hit by a semi.

The accident happened at around 8:30 p.m. on West Street in Olney. Police say 53 year-old Shawn Tate was being pushed in a wheel chair by 17 year-old Ian Tate when the two were hit by the truck. Shawn Tate was killed while Ian Tate is being treated at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville. The driver of the truck, 55-year old James Butler, told police that he didn’t see the two due to the darkness of the area and because the two were wearing dark clothing.