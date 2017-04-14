John E. Morgan, 73, of Vincennes, passed away April 13, 2017, at Good Samaritan Hospital.

John worked at Gemtron as a forklift operator. He enjoyed doing yardwork and spending time with his grandchildren. Fishing, woodworking, and especially playing cards were favorite activities. He was a die hard Cubs fan. John was stationed in Scotland while serving in the Air Force.

Born July 28, 1944, in Connorsville, IN, he was the son of Otis and Margaret (Hunter) Morgan. His parents; his wife, Phyllis Ann (Terry) Morgan, whom he married April 21, 1964, and who passed away May 25, 2015; and a son, John J. Morgan, preceded him.

Surviving are his daughters, Mychelle Whitson and her husband, Rick, of Vincennes, and Holly Morgan and her partner, Maureen, of Indianapolis, IN; a daughter-in-law, Kim Morgan, of Zionsville, IN; sister, Phyllis Issler of Warrenville, IL; brothers, Richard Morgan of Vincennes, and Thomas Edward Morgan of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Brittney Hamilton and her husband, William, Morgan Schutter and her husband, Joshua, Taylor Whitson, Hunter Morgan, Rhylen Morgan, and Knox Morgan; and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Brielle, and Cade Hamilton, and Evelynn Schutter.

Friends may visit with John’s family from 4:00 – 8:00 on Monday, at Goodwin Funeral Home. His funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, at 11:00, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family through goodwinfamilyfh.com.