Easter Egg Hunt schedule

There are several Easter egg hunts scheduled for tomorrow in the area. Aperion Care will host an Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Bonnet Contest at 1 p.m. central on the Rucker’s Lawn. The Sumner Masonic Lodge Easter Eggstravaganza Hunt will take place at 2 p.m. central at the Sumner Attendance Center with registration to begin at 1 p.m. The annual Flat Rock Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 10 a.m. central in the City Park for kids up through 10 years old.The annual Vincennes Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 11 a.m. eastern at Gregg Park in Vincennes with registration at 10 a,m, eastern for kids up through 10 years old.