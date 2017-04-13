Steven L. Adkins, 67, of Decker, IN, passed away April 10, 2017, at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Steve had worked as a pipefitter through Local #136.

Born February 22, 1950, he was the son of Merle Darwin and Shirley June (Sullivan) Adkins. His parents, and a brother, Gary Darwin Adkins, preceded him.

Surviving are his children, Steven Adkins of Poseyville, IN, Tami Adkins of Limestone, IL, Kelly Adkins of Kankakee, IL, Misty Glenn of Panama City, FL, and Daphne Bradfield of Princeton, IN; his brothers, Kenny Adkins of Decker, IN, and Harold Adkins of Hazelton, IN; his sister, Shirley Jones and her husband, Leonard, of Hazelton, IN; grandchildren, Tyler Adkins, Tiffanie Adkins, Jastin Smith, Zen Smith, Abi Pickett, Payton Adkins, Corean Adkins, Brylee Adkins, Averi Adkins, and Mariah Hurd; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, at 2:00, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to gather at the cemetery between 1:30 and 2:00. Gardner – Brockman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through gardnerbrockman.com.