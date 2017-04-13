Sexual misconduct arrest in Gibson County, IN

A Gibson County man has been charged with sexual misconduct with a minor.

On Tuesday, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and Owensville Police served an arrest warrant on 22-year-old Nathanial Casper in the Gibson County town of Owensville.

The arrest came as the result of an investigation that started last month initiated by the state department of child services involving two underage girls. The incidents allegedly happened between September and December last year.

A search warrant was served during the arrest and multiple cell phones, tablets and computers were seized. More charges are expected to be filed later.