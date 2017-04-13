Daily crime blotter from Vincennes and Knox County

KNOX COUNTY ARRESTS

-A traffic stop at Jefferson and Day in Vincennes at 5:20 yesterday resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Charles D. Abel of Vincennes. He’s charged with possession of paraphernalia.

-Derek Odom, 22, was jailed in Knox County at 12:02 yesterday afternoon for theft. The arrest made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

-22-year-old Julian Crawford was arrested by Knox County authorities yesterday for possession of marijuana.

-50-year-old Jeffery Morris booked into the Knox County Jail Wednesday for failure to appear.

-Jasmine Goldman was arrested for operating while never licensed yesterday morning. The 19 year old was incarcerated in Knox County at just after 6-am.

