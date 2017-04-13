Jewell Rakowiecki

Jewell was a CNA at the United Methodist Village-Main Campus.
Preceding her in death were her parents and two sisters, Laquetta Weaver and Denise Maugh.
Survivors include one daughter, Paula Sanner of Lawrenceville, Illinois; one brother, Virgil Sonny Maugh and wife, Bonnie, of Lawrenceville, Illinois; three sisters, Nadine Mills of Smyrna, Tennessee, Lorraine Ross and husband, Steve, of Oaktown, Indiana, and Linda Basham of Washington, Indiana; four grandchildren, Jami McDaniel and Rick Williams of Oblong, Illinois, Kayla Sanner of Lawrenceville, Illinois, Jeffrey Sanner and Amber of Lawrenceville, Illinois, and Korvayr Sanner of Lawrenceville, Illinois; five great-grandchildren, Alleya Williams, Trey Williams, Tynleigh McDaniel, Xzhayvion Sanner, and Iris Benefield; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Emmons-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, Illinois. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lawrenceville City Cemetery.
