Jewell Rakowiecki, 63, of Lawrenceville, Illinois passed away Monday, April 10, 2017 at Carle Clinic.

She was born on October 29, 1953, the daughter of Norman and Colleen (Lucas) Maugh.

Jewell was a CNA at the United Methodist Village-Main Campus.

Preceding her in death were her parents and two sisters, Laquetta Weaver and Denise Maugh.

Survivors include one daughter, Paula Sanner of Lawrenceville, Illinois; one brother, Virgil Sonny Maugh and wife, Bonnie, of Lawrenceville, Illinois; three sisters, Nadine Mills of Smyrna, Tennessee, Lorraine Ross and husband, Steve, of Oaktown, Indiana, and Linda Basham of Washington, Indiana; four grandchildren, Jami McDaniel and Rick Williams of Oblong, Illinois, Kayla Sanner of Lawrenceville, Illinois, Jeffrey Sanner and Amber of Lawrenceville, Illinois, and Korvayr Sanner of Lawrenceville, Illinois; five great-grandchildren, Alleya Williams, Trey Williams, Tynleigh McDaniel, Xzhayvion Sanner, and Iris Benefield; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Emmons-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, Illinois. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lawrenceville City Cemetery.