IL State Police release March stats

The Illinois State Police have announced their activity and enforcement figures for the month of March in District 12. Troopers in District 12, which includes Clark, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Lawrence, Marion, and Richland Counties, answered 186 calls for service and initiated 1,728 incidents in the field. In addition, there were 884 citations and 856 written warnings in October, including 473 speeding citations, 8 DUIs, and 37 criminal arrests. There were two fatal crashes investigated during the month. 450 citations and 327 written warnings were issued for “Fatal Four” violations last month. These violations are most associated with fatal traffic crashes and include Speeding, DUI, Failure to Wear a Seatbelt, and Distracted Driving.