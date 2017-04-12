Thank a dispatcher this week

This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications week.

Telecommunications operators, or dispatchers, are the unsung heroes of public safety. They operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They are the men and women who collect the initial information and pass it along to the first responders in the field. Often they are able to give immediate lifesaving directions to the caller during medical emergencies or can be the calming voice to reassure the victim of a violent crime that help is on the way.

Be sure and thank your city, county and state dispatchers this week.