One injury in two separate Lawrence County crashes

-A Bridgeport woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Lawrence County yesterday afternoon. Teresa Holtz was driving north on Illinois Route 33 east of Lawrenceville when her utility vehicle left the roadway and hit a sign in the median. Holtz was injured and taken to Lawrence County Memorial Hospital.

— One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lawrenceville. Vehicles driven by Brady Ikemine of Vincennes and Erica Schwartz of Lawrenceville collided at 11th and Collins. Schwartz was injured and taken to Lawrence County Memorial Hospital. Ikemine and three passengers in his vehicle were not hurt.