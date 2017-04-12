Governor Rauner in the area today

April 12, 2017 Shared State and Local News

 

 

 

Illinois Republican Governor Bruce Rauner stopped Robinson today as part of his first official campaign tour of his re-election bid as Democrats line up to try to defeat him in 2018. Rauner will be at the Tuscany Grill at around 3:15 p.m.  The stop in Robinson comes as Rauner’s approval ratings have sagged amid a record state budget stalemate. Senator Daniel Biss, businessman Chris Kennedy, Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar and billionaire J.B. Pritzker have all announced their intentions to oppose Rauner to become governor.