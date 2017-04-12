Governor Rauner in the area today

Illinois Republican Governor Bruce Rauner stopped Robinson today as part of his first official campaign tour of his re-election bid as Democrats line up to try to defeat him in 2018. Rauner will be at the Tuscany Grill at around 3:15 p.m. The stop in Robinson comes as Rauner’s approval ratings have sagged amid a record state budget stalemate. Senator Daniel Biss, businessman Chris Kennedy, Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar and billionaire J.B. Pritzker have all announced their intentions to oppose Rauner to become governor.