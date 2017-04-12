Daviess and Knox County arrests reports……

DAVIESS COUNTY ARRESTS

-An Indianapolis man was booked into the Daviess County Security Center yesterday on a warrant. 26-year-old Aaron L. Pugh was wanted for failure to appear. Bond was posted.

-Jessica Dunville, 21 of Evansville was arrested by Indiana State Police overnight for possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $2000 and bond was posted.

KNOX COUNTY ARRESTS

-At 11:37 last night Vincennes were called to the 2300 block of North 6th. 21-year-old Camby Joelle Moore, 21 of Vincennes, was arrested for invasion of privacy.

-A Vincennes man was arrested by VPD on a warrant for battery yesterday. 29-year-old Joe Payne was picked up at 1:30 at 520 South 7th.

-According to the Vincennes-dot-mugshot-dot press website, 18-year-old Quinten Ballew was booked into the Knox County Jail yesterday on a charge of rape. The arrest made by Indiana State Police. He was booked in at 3:210pm.

-28-year-old Harrison Copp was arrested yesterday on a writ of attachment concerning child support and for theft. He was lodged in the Knox County Jail at 3:43-pm.

-20-year-old Bryce Cummings was arrested yesterday for criminal trespassing.

-20-year-old Crystal Garfield was arrested yesterday for contemp of court.