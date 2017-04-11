Several jailed in Knox County Monday….

KNOX COUNTY

-40-year-old Joseph V. Haas of Vincennes was arrested on a Knox County warrant for conversion, possession of meth and unlawful possession of a police radio. He was arrested at 3:45 yesterday at 14th and Harrison in Vincennes.

-At 11:38 last night, Vincennes Police arrested 21-year-old Chyene Ashley McKendree, 21 of Vincennes, on a Wabash County, Illinois warrant for aggravated battery.

-Vincennes police investigated a burglary at 6:20 last night at 501 Hart Street Apartment 330. 52-year-old Steven E. Langford of Vincennes was arrested and charged with Level 6 Felony Burglary, theft and possession of a schedule 4 substance.

-At 11:48 Monday night, Vincennes University Police booked 19-year-old Tyhena Jenkins into the Knox County Jail. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and battery.

-Bicknell Police arrested 20-year-old Kristian Sweeney overnight. He’s charged with operating while intoxicated, operating without a license and possession of paraphernalia.

-20 year old Aaron Smith was jailed for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He was arrested at just before 8 yesterday.

-Yesterday morning, 18-year-old Darius Timberlake was arrested for theft and burglary. The arrest made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

-Knox County Deputies served two separate arrest warrants for failure to appear Monday morning. 37-year-old Michael Lane and 23-year-old Mercedes Maur were wanted on the warrants.

