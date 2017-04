The Vincennes City Council met last night and voted to turn the stoplight back on at Sixth and State Street. The decision comes following a 90-day trial where the intersection at 6th and State was made into a two-way stop. The ordinance to keep the intersection as a two-way stop was defeated 5-2, with Tim Salters and Jim Westfall voting for the ordinance. Scott Brown, Duane Chattin, Dan Ravellette, Shirley Rose, and Tim Grove voted against the ordinance, and for turning the stoplight back on.