Lawrence D. “Dave” Fisher, 73, of Vincennes, passed away at 7:15 pm on Thursday April 6, 2017 at Oak Village Nursing Home.





He was born on October 14, 1943 in Lawrence County, Illinois to Lyman and Anna E. (Smith) Fisher Sr.

A 1963 Lincoln High School graduate, Dave was employed by Ralph Green Construction until they closed and then worked for Duke Energy in Edwardsport until her retired in December of 2007. He loved being outdoors, boating, and water skiing. He always looked forward to spring to mushroom hunt, mow, and feed the hummingbirds. Dave enjoyed working on and rebuilding corvettes and also raising bees as a hobby. He was a Reserve Deputy for the Knox County Sherriff Department.

Surviving are his wife, Cindy (Donnar) Fisher, whom he married May 16, 1986; his children, Deedra (Jamie) Funk of Lawrenceville, and Jeffrey Fisher of Evansville; his stepdaughter, Michelle (Aaron) Reagan of Danville, IN; three grandchildren, Kacey (Wylie) Strange, Cory (Casey) Funk, and Tyler Funk; three step grandchildren, Quentin, Brianna, and Peyton Reagan; and six great grandchildren, Colten Funk, Zoey Andrews, Kenley Funk, Warren Strange, Natalie Strange, and Wyatt Funk. He is also survived by three brothers and three sisters.

Private graveside services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association.