Illinois Fire Marshal offering home fire prevention tips

The Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is encouraging all Illinois households to take steps to prepare themselves in the case of a home fire The Office of the State Fire Marshal recommends having a working smoke alarm and a specific plan for your family in case of emergency. Illinois law requires every household to have smoke alarms within 15 feet of every bedroom and to have at least one on each floor of the home. The U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) suggests placing smoke alarms inside and outside each bedroom and sleeping area and on every level of the home since most house fires occur at night while residents are sleeping. They also suggest keeping bedroom doors shut to prevent the spread of smoke and give residents just a few extra moments to escape a fire.