Drug Take Back Day is April 29th

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department will collect expired, unwanted and unused medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29th in the parking lot as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. People can dispose of the medications safely and easily during National Prescription Take Back Day. Those taking part are asked to remove labels or use permanent marker on identifying information. Items that cannot be collected include intravenous solutions, injectables, syringes or medical waste, or any marijuana or methamphetamines. Those taking part will not have to leave their vehicle and no questions will be asked.