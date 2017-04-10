Edith Alene VanGilder, 99, formerly of rural Flat Rock, passed away peacefully on April 7th, 2017 at Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur, IL with family at her side.

She was an inspiration to many with a ready smile, positive attitude, independence, class, and zest for living. Alene’s presence always made a statement, whether in her home or in public. She was a child of God, immaculately taking great care of her body temple and helped others do the same. She shared her love with family and friends, usually sporting her favorite color red. Alene was only a few days short of being a centurion.

Alene, as she was lovingly known to most, was born at home on April 19, 1917 in Chauncey, IL to Justus Freed and Iva Maud (Waggoner) Hockman. Married September 27, 1936 to Donald Lee VanGilder, she leaves to cherish fond memories, two daughters, Linda Lee Nogle and husband David of Palatine, IL and Cinda Kay Peters of Illiopolis, IL; grandchildren, Marc (Beatrize) Nogle, Blake, Juliana & Annabelle of Algonquin, IL, Donna Ingersoll (fiancé Wes) & Ashlee of Illiopolis, IL, Mike (Jeannie) Nogle, Caitlin, & Caroline of West Chicago, IL, Thadd (Tonya) Peters, Claire, Joseph, & Caroline of Illiopolis, IL, Diana Nogle of Austin, TX, and Clint (Jennifer) Peters, Levi & Lynnden of Tuscon, AZ, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters Fern Thomas of California and Nina Richey of Claremont, IL and brother, Nelson Hockman of Chicago, IL.

Alene attended Sumner High School her senior year, graduating with the Class of 1935 with High Honors. She also attended Chauncey Grade School and Laudes High School. Her husband, Donald, was the son of Mr. & Mrs. Mack VanGilder and grandson of Mr. & Mrs. George Hill, with whom he made his home. He also graduated from Sumner High School with the Class of 1933, and spotted his bride-to-be in a play her senior year. After they wed, Don and Alene resided on their farm near Birds where a new modern home had been completed for the newly married couple. They were grain and livestock farmers, specializing in raising champion purebred Polled Hereford cattle. Don & Alene, as the owners of VanGilder Polled Herefords, were recognized nationwide as one of the top breeders in the country.

Alene enjoyed cooking. Family, friends, farm laborers and fellow Polled Hereford breeders were treated to the down home cuisine she prepared daily. She was an avid seamstress, often creating her own designs, and enjoyed quilting, bowling, china painting, playing cards and flower gardening, and loved to travel. Alene could also be found fishing or mushroom hunting with daughters and grandchildren. She was President of the Illinois Pollettes, a woman’s chapter of the Illinois Polled Hereford Association, and a member of the Red Hats Club. Besides her many interests, she assisted with the bookkeeping and day-to-day operations of the farm, as well as lovingly meeting her family’s needs. Alene was baptized on March 29, 1959 at Russellville Methodist Church. She also attended Lawrenceville Methodist Church and Chauncey Methodist Church.

Even after the death of her husband in 1979, she managed her independence with the grain farm proceeds. She continued to reside in her residence off what became fondly known as the VanGilder curve between Birds & Russellville, IL until the Fall of 2013.

A service to celebrate Alene’s life will be held April 14th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmons, Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, IL. Family will receive friends 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., preceding the funeral. Burial will be at Sumner, IL Cemetery, immediately following services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chauncey Methodist Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Veteran Organizations or the Humane Society. Condolences and memorials may be shared at www.emmonsmaceysteffey.com.

On behalf of the Nogle and Peters families, we would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Atluri and Dr. McCormick of Decatur and special caretakers, Dorothy Flagg and Wanda Nelson, as well as all the staff at Imboden Creek Gardens and Imboden Creek Living Center.

Obituary written by family members.