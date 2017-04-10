Dwight Richard Padgett, age 88 of rural St. Francisville, passed away at his residence on Thursday, April 6, 2017.

He was born January 24, 1929 in Worthington, IN to Ogle and Millie (Dyer) Padgett.

He married Charlotte A. Wirth, and she preceded him in death.

Dwight retired from Snap-On Manufacturing in Mt. Carmel. He had been a member of Lodge #1856 International Association of Machinist.

He is survived by one son, Johnnie Padgett of rural St. Francisville, three grandchildren, several great-grandchildren: and one great-great-grandchild.

Preceding him in death: his parents- Ogle and Millie Padgett: his wife- Charlotte Padgett: two sons- Lonnie and Bradley Padgett: two grandsons- Neil and Shad Padgett: one brother- Gene Padgett: and one great-great-grandchild.

As per his wishes, his body will be cremated and will buried at a later date in Orio. Cunningham Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.

