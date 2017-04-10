ACE patrols designed to deter dangerous driving

Illinois State Police will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Lawrence and Crawford Counties during the month of April. ACE patrols allow the state police to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, and most importantly driving under the influence.