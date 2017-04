A Bridgeport woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Lawrence County. Chastity Wilcox was driving on Billet Lane south of Lawrenceville when she failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. The vehicle entered a residential driveway and then hit a ditch before overturning. Wilcox was injured and taken by ambulance to Lawrence County Memorial Hospital. Her 2003 Lincoln had to be towed from the scene.