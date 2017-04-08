Knox County Jail Reports

Dispute at a tavern leads to two arrests in Vincennes.

KNOX ARRESTS

-At 3:40 this morning, 27-year-old Brittany Winterheimer was booked into the Knox County Jail. She was arrested by state police and charged with resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated and false informing.

-Just before midnight, Vincennes Police were called to Alice and Woody’s on Washington Avenue. There was a report of a dispute. Arrested were 29-year-old Lizabeth Laine Agee of Vincennes for battery and disorderly conduct. 35-year-old Bo M. Summers was also arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. State Police assisted VPD in the incident.

-At 6 last night, Vincennes Police served an arrest warrant at 15th and Wabash. 24-year-old Dylin M.D. Morris of Decker was wanted for failure to appear for domestic battery.

-Vincennes Police arrested 27-year-old Bryan C. Dixon of Vincennes on a warrant for reckless driving. He was picked up at 6:15pm.

-Vincennes police made two warrant arrests for failure to appear Friday. 27-year-old Bryan Dixon and 24-year-old Dylan Morris were booked into the Knox County Jail between 6:30 and 6:45 last evening.

-The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32-year-old Joshua Zills on a failure to appear warrant Friday.

Knox County Mugshots