Knox County Jail Reports

April 8, 2017 Shared State and Local News

Dispute at a tavern leads to two arrests in Vincennes.

 

 

KNOX ARRESTS

-At 3:40 this morning, 27-year-old Brittany Winterheimer was booked into the Knox County Jail.  She was arrested by state police and charged with resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated and false informing.

-Just before midnight, Vincennes Police were called to Alice and Woody’s on Washington Avenue.  There was a report of a dispute.  Arrested were 29-year-old Lizabeth Laine Agee of Vincennes for battery and disorderly conduct.  35-year-old Bo M. Summers was also arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.  State Police assisted VPD in the incident.

-At 6 last night, Vincennes Police served an arrest warrant at 15th and Wabash.  24-year-old Dylin M.D. Morris of Decker was wanted for failure to appear for domestic battery.

-Vincennes Police arrested 27-year-old Bryan C. Dixon of Vincennes on a warrant for reckless driving.  He was picked up at 6:15pm.

-The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32-year-old Joshua Zills on a failure to appear warrant Friday.

