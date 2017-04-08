Justin Dean Young, 27, of Vincennes, passed away on April 4, 2017 in Sullivan County.

He was born November 11, 1989 in Vincennes to Rodney and Judy (Watkins) Young.

Justin enjoyed fishing, camping, and loved to be outdoors.

Surviving is his mother and stepfather, Judy Young and David Followell of Vincennes; a daughter, Maddy Young; and his brothers and sisters, Destiny Young of Vincennes, Misty Deisher of Vincennes, Ashley Young of Vincennes, Zachary Young of Arkansas, Brianna Young of Georgia, and Isaiah Young of Vincennes.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be Tuesday April 11, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home from Noon until 1:00pm with a memorial service at 1:00 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com