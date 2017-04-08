Gabriel James Baldwin, 5, of Vincennes, passed away on Thursday April 6, 2017 at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

He was born on February 24, 2012 in Vincennes.

Gabriel enjoyed playing with his blocks and stomping around with his John Deere boots on. He loved his sisters and loved climbing on things or anyone around. His favorite foods were peanut butter and jelly and ice cream.

Surviving are his mother Jamie (Bigelow) Baldwin of Vincennes; his sisters, Rebeca Baldwin, Sara Baldwin, and Naomi Baldwin, all of Vincennes, Victoria Baldwin of Alaska, and Tazia Baldwin of Idaho; his grandparents, Craig and Susan Johnson of Westphalia; and his great aunts and uncles, Patricia and Tommy Rosa of Fort Wayne, and Lawrence Benson, Jr. of Peru.

A Celebration of Gabriel’s Life will be held at 1:30 pm Wednesday April 12, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:30 am until the service on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com