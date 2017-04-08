Doris E. Stevenson, 97, of Lawrenceville, Illinois went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

She is enjoying a reunion with her father, mother, and sister, and to meet the savior that she served for many years. She was born on June 17, 1919 in Crawford County, Illinois, the daughter of Herbert F. and Minnie (Mickey) Stevenson.

In her early years, Doris worked on the family farm with her own team of horses. When her father purchased his first tractor, she traded in her team of horses for the John Deere tractor. As years progressed, she became the administrator of the farm. She was a member of the Birds Free Methodist Church, where she was very active. She served as a song leader and began teaching Sunday school at the age of 14, which she continued for more than 60 years. She was past president of the Women’s Missionary Society and the Ladies Home Extension. She also volunteered and collected for Red Cross and the CROP Walk.

Preceding her in death were her parents and one sister, Fern Stevenson.

Survivors include her special cousins and care takers, Wayne Stevenson and his wife, Shirley, of Robinson, Illinois, Walter Miller and his wife, Elaine, of Lawrenceville, Illinois, and Becky Miller of Lawrenceville, Illinois; several other cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 10 at 2:00 PM at the Emmons-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, Illinois, with Reverend Burl Shinkle officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Lawrenceville City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doris’ memory may be made to the Birds Free Methodist Church or Southeastern Hospice.