KNOX COUNTY

-Vincennes University Police charged an 18 year old with illegal consumption and public intoxication this morning. Luke Baily was taken to the Knox County Jail and booked in at 3:11-am.

-Jeremy Burke, 39 years old, was jailed yesterday afternoon for contempt of court.

-The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 33-year-old Melinda Stodghill for possession of meth and theft. She was jailed at 4:37-pm Thursday.

