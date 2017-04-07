Father now charged with murder in son’s death

Robert J. , known as James Baldwin, 53, of Vincennes was charged with murder, strangulation and domestic battery in the death of his five year old son. Prosecutors are seeking life without parole in the case.

Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan says that a sentence of life without parole can be requested if a murder victim is under 12 and the crime a result of domestic battery. Carnahan added that it is alleged that Baldwin eventually murdered his 5 year old son after first battering and then choking him. An autopsy is pending, no official cause of death has been determined.

Baldwin called police on Tuesday saying quote, “I killed my son.” Authorities arrived at the Bayou Street home and started resuscitation. Baldwin was questioned and arrested. The boy was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and later flown to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis with severe injuries. Gabriel Baldwin died early Thursday morning.

J ames Baldwin is set to appear in court in Knox County today.