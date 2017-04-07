Court news

From Lawrence County State’s Attorney Michael Strange’s office..





– 44 year-old Bobby McMain of Lawrenceville pled guilty to a charge of possession of a stolen firearm. McMain was sentenced five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. followed by two years of mandatory supervised release. McMain is also required to pay court costs.

-38 year-old Chad Morgan of Lawrenceville pled guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Morgan was sentenced three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. Morgan is also required to pay a $500 drug assessment as well as court costs.

-52 year-old Danny Shook of Bridgeport pled guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Shook was sentenced three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. Shook is also required to pay a $500 drug assessment as well as court costs.