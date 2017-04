Crawford County authorities arrested a Robinson man following an accident. 47 year-old Douglas Wilder was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol following a single vehicle accident at the intersection of County Roads 600 East and 700 North. Wilder was texting when he failed to stop at the intersection, running into a ditch. His vehicle sustained more than fifteen hundred dollars in damages. Wilder was also issued citations for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid and Accident.