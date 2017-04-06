Victim of fatal crash was from Vincennes

Indiana State Police identified the victim of a fatal crash in Sullivan County, Indiana as 27 year old Justin Young of Vincennes.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on US 41 near Carlisle. Police said alcohol may have been a factor.

The vehicle ran off the road, went airborne hitting a tree and rolling over. Young was driving the car also occupied by passenger 25-year-old Samuel Mack of Vincennes. Both men were thrown from the car. Mack survived the crash and is still being treated at Terre Haute Regional Hospital