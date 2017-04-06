Robber receives 11 year sentence

A Mt. Carmel man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for two counts of aggravated robbery, both Class 1 felonies. 37 year-old John Ryan Tennis plead guilty to the armed robberies of both Family Video on Oct. 11 and Jumpin Jimmy’s on Oct. 22, after giving a recorded confession concerning the crimes to Mount Carmel Police. In addition to the 11-year sentence, Tennis was ordered to pay restitution to Jumpin Jimmy’s in the amount of $1,100 and to Family Video in the amount of $520. The restitution fees will be reduced by $507, which is credited from the funds recovered from Tennis and his spouse. The court further found that the crime was committed as a result of the use of, abuse of, or addiction to alcohol or a controlled substance and recommended Tennis for placement in a substance abuse program.