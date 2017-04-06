Local arrests

Police serve warrants and make theft and alcohol arrests…

DAVIESS COUNTY

– The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 2 people on drug charges today. The Department’s Facebook page is showing that 61-year-old Carl D. Burton and 34 year old Jason L. Walker are both charged with dealing in a narcotic drug. Burton is also charged with conspiracy to commit deal in a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance. Walker is facing an additional charge of visiting a common nuisance.

-In a separate incident, Washington Police arrested 29-year-old Bryan A. Vazquez today. He’s charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia. .

-A Vincennes man was jailed in Daviess County on Wednesday for failure to appear. Bond was set at $2000.

-Washington Police arrested 36-year-old Julian L. Martinez of Washington on a failure to appear warrant over night. He was jailed 4:12 this morning on a $10,000 bond.

-Indiana State Police have charged a Washington man with operating while intoxicated with endangerment. 64-year-old Christopher H. McLemore was booked into the Daviess County Security Center overnight.

-Jason Isaac Hensley, 26 of Washington, was incarcerated at 4:43 this morning. He’s charged with theft.

Daviess mugshots available on the DCSD Facebook Page

KNOX COUNTY

-20-year-old Miguel Hernandez was booked into the Knox County jail at 11:22 last night for neglect of a dependent. The arrest was made by Vincennes Police.

-Indiana State Police arrested 44-year-old Beth Bono on two counts of theft. She was jailed at 4:23 Wednesday afternoon.

-38-year-old Philip Wagers was charged with operating while intoxicated and incarcerated at 8:45 on Wednesday morning.

-Vincennes Police arrested 20-year-old Joshua Cochran on a probation violation warrant on Wednesday’s date.

Knox County Mugshots